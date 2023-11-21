Ammo Overload!

In the movie Amadeus, Emperor Joseph II listens to Mozart play one of his pieces, then offers this critique, “… And there are simply too many notes, that’s all. Cut a few and it will be fine.” Stunned, Mozart mutters, “Which few did you have in mind, Majesty?”

It’s easy to say the same thing today when it comes to ammo selection. It’s easy to get overwhelmed, even a bit dazed, trying to make a selection. No one’s ever said, “There’s too much ammo!” though. But once you read, “Get a premium personal defense load from a major maker and you’ll be good to go,” what does that really mean? It means just what it says.

Today, we’re fortunate to have a marketplace that pretty much vets itself when it comes to quality. Magazines like American Handgunner, a handful of respected forums or blogs and your knowledgeable and trusted friends can help you sort through the chaff. But the lucky thing today is there’s not much chaff out there. Chances are very good if a new ammo company makes it to the national market (which isn’t a cheap thing to manage), they’ve been scrutinized by legions of shooters and are — at the very least — capable of doing a decent job.

So, what’s it all mean? Don’t over-think things too much. Enjoy the explosion of choice we have today instead of fretting about it. When you read, “Buy a good quality personal defense load” it means just that. Select something that catches your eye from any of the major players and you can feel well protected, just as long as you hold up your end of the bargain with training and good equipment.