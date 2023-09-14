About Bullet Casting

Cast Away Your Cares

That’s not the same as saying I’d like to do it every day. But when weather is foul and deadline pressures have been met, I find making my own bullets a relaxing endeavor. I’m especially fond of audio books and while casting, I listen to ones ranging from murder mysteries to World War II history. During my bullet production sessions I don’t answer the phone or door and even tell Yvonne to leave me be.

Once, she came running to my casting area, excitedly saying, “Come quick, there’s an emu in the yard!” Thinking it was ridiculous, my response was “Go away.” She persisted, so sighing in frustration I set the lead dipper and mold down and stepped out of the shop. Sure enough a six-foot-tall emu stood there staring back at me. It eventually wandered off and we never saw it again.

From the first grade, school was a most hateful thing for me. One of the reasons I miraculously ended up with a BA Degree in journalism was I returned home nigh-on every weekend to target shoot with one revolver or the other. If it rained or snowed then time was devoted to casting more bullets. For spring break of 1971, with no funds or desires to head toward a beach, I set myself a goal of casting at least 10,000 bullets and actually ended up with 12,000. The majority were .38/357 semi-wadcutters but there were a thousand or two each of .41s, .44s and .45s. This was all done with single- and double-cavity molds. As I remember most of those bullets came from Lyman mold numbers 358477, 41032 and 454190. I literally cleansed my hometown of wheel weights that week.

A good question here might be, “Did you use any special techniques to produce so many?” I did use the dual mold method, meaning filling one while the other cooled. It didn’t hurt that beside my chair was a 100-lb. anvil upon which the cooling mold was set. The huge hunk of steel sucked the heat right out of the mold blocks, speeding up the solidifying process considerably.

Toward the end of college, I acquired a Model 1903A3 Springfield and took up casting for rifles. Good .30-06 results with Lyman mold #311291 throwing a 170-grain RN came easily and caused me to continue to this day, trying cast bullets in most of the rifles I’ve acquired.