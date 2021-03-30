Who Are They?

While New York State and the establishment media have been concentrating on dismembering the National Rifle Association as a lobbying powerhouse, anti-gunners have allowed their flanks to be attacked.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), which specializes in education and litigation, has emerged as a legal powerhouse. SAF brought the case of McDonald v. City of Chicago to the Supreme Court and has used this victory to open the floodgates for challenges to local gun laws. Only because of concerns Chief Justice John Roberts might lean liberal, several SAF cases were not granted review last year. The situation has now changed with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her replacement by Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Now, there is a sure conservative majority on the high court that bodes well for review of cases currently winding their way through the lower federal courts. Those cases touch on the right to bear arms outside the home and whether MSRs and their magazines are protected by the Second Amendment.

SAF has partnered with the NRA on a number of cases already, striking down gun bans in Seattle park facilities, a proposed gun ban in San Francisco, and the confiscation of firearms after Hurricane Katrina, for example. They are currently working to undo a gun control measure passed in Washington State in 2018.

Under the SAF umbrella you will find Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership and the Police Society Podcast. All are now projects of SAF (SAF.org).

The Firearms Policy Coalition, a California-based organization, is a rising legal star, often joining with SAF in legal challenges and occasionally launching its own cases with other groups.

FPC puts social media to good use and they will likely carve some significant legal notches over the next few years (FirearmsPolicy.org).

Don’t overlook Gun Owners of America, an organization founded in 1976 — they can be scrappy and have a devoted following.

They work in congressional and legislative halls and call themselves the “only no-compromise” gun rights organization (GunOwners.org).

To be sure, the NRA is hardly out of the game. NRA fights best from behind circled wagons and the organization numbers in the millions, with training programs, lobbying expertise and the strength and loyalty of its members. The NRA is not a big building in Fairfax, Va., but millions of men and women who believe there are 10 Amendments in the Bill of Rights.

Unlike Joe Biden, those citizens do not see the Second Amendment as “limited” (NRA.org).

There are state organizations worthy of support who can harass the flanks, groups such as the Virginia Citizens Defense League, Oregon Firearms Federation, California Rifle & Pistol Association, Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts, The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs, Illinois State Rifle Association, New Jersey Second Amendment Society, Gun Owners Action League of Washington, Oregon Firearms Federation and so many more it is impossible to mention them all.

They’re the skirmishers — the grassroots activists who will hold the line while a flood of legal actions work through the federal court playing field leveled under Trump.

