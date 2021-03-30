Court Time

Donald Trump spent four years filling federal court vacancies with conservative judges; people who recognize the Second Amendment means what it says. He put three conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Remember your high school civics classes — there are three branches of government: Executive, Legislative and Judicial. All are equal. Until you can re-capture Capitol Hill in 2022, use the courts.

Right now, there are organizations taking the fight to the gun prohibitionists. Your support will make the difference. The courts will be busy, but only if you give strength to the people keeping them busy. Donate to support their legal battles.