EXCLUSIVES: THE AYOOB FILE

Unboxing & Installing The ATN ThOR 4
Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scope

Written By Ashley McGee
There are some feral hogs that need taking care of, so Digital Editor Ashley McGee mounts an ATN ThOR 4 Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scope to her pig gun. Take a peek at the features in this week’s First Look.

Powered by ATN’s Obsidian IV dual core processor, the ThOR 4 runs fast but cool, and is the first digital scope to provide over 16 hours of continuous use. Users can choose between white hot, black hot or color modes depending on the conditions, while the built-in ballistic calculator accounts for range, wind, temperature, humidity, etc.

We know many of you have strong feelings about smart digital optics, or anything digital for that matter. If that’s you, be sure to check out our take on Mythbusters.

For more information, visit ATNCorp.com.

