EXCLUSIVES: Speed Tac Bolt Carrier Solves AR-15/M16 Issue!

New AR Bolt Carrier Solves AR-15/M16 Magazine Loading Issue!

Written By Brent Wheat
GUNS Magazine editor Brent Wheat has a First Look at Speed Tac’s new AR Bolt Carrier for the .223. This redesigned bolt carrier is a game changer! It allows the shooter to insert a fully loaded magazine with the bolt closed and a round in the chamber. For more information, visit www.speed-tac.com.

