The Trouble

A universal problem with the AR-15/M16 platform is the fact a full magazine is virtually impossible to seat on a gun when the bolt carrier group is forward, live round or not resting in the chamber. Technically-speaking, it can be done with most magazines (but not all), provided you have the strength of Hercules and perhaps a rubber mallet handy. However, in most cases you’d be better off trying to fit a hubcap into the gun than a full mag.

Furthermore, the number one cause of malfunctions in the AR platform is failure to seat the magazine fully regardless of the number of rounds contained therein. In fact, it’s common for push-ups or cases of beer to be invoked when someone experiences the old “magazine fallout” malfunction during training. Though we all laugh, it’s like death and taxes — everybody will experience it at least once. If it happens in a real-world engagement, it’s anything but humorous.

This is why the near-universal technique, taught since the days of Eugene Stoner, is to down-load your magazines by at least one, but usually two rounds, especially in the 30-round stick mags. Thus stoked, the magazines slide in and seat — usually — and you’re ready to go with your 28-shooter. Furthermore, good manual-of-arms dictates after shoving the magazine into the gun with authority, you double-triple-quadruple check things by tugging downward a couple of times to make sure the mag is well and truly seated. Now, after all this, you’re ready for whatever pew-pew fun life brings your way.