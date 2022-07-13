I wanted to test some .32-caliber loads, and I picked a Ruger LCRx in .327 Federal Magnum to test them. I loaded about a hundred different rounds and began shooting them. Halfway through the second day of testing, Rick Maccia, my gunsmith friend, picked up my LCRx and inspected it. He pointed out a few things on my LCRx I hadn’t noticed.

The Ruger LCRx in .327 Federal Magnum is a 17 oz., monolithic steel-framed, 6-shot revolver with a polymer fire-control housing. It has a 1/16″ barrel with a flat face and target crown. The original LCR models were 13 oz. This is a Magnum version, which is heavier. It has a partially exposed hammer, which I prefer, allowing for DA/SA action. Macchia showed me that out of the box, the timing and lockup was ideal for a production gun. He also pointed out there is no “cylinder drag” from the locking system. Most revolvers have a distinct line circling the cylinder from the locking pawl contacting the cylinder as it spins. The LCRx doesn’t have this line because of the precision locking system, which retracts the pawl while the cylinder is unlocked.

The LCRx has a short rubber Hogue Tamer grip with finger grooves. I prefer this grip, but some shooters might prefer the longer Hogue grip without the finger grooves that have a place to rest the little finger.

Months, and hundreds of rounds later, I figured out this design is the ideal EDC revolver. Over the next few months, I will be talking about how to reload for this gun, how to train to fight with it and how to win a gunfight with one. Here are seven reasons why you should own an LCRx in .327 Magnum: