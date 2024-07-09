The SilencerCo Scythe-Ti

Details

The Scythe-Ti is rated for everything from 5.56mm up to .300 Remington Ultra Magnum. This can will handle most any pressures you push through it. ARs of all flavors, big-bore battle rifles, precision bolt guns, and .300 BLK tactical hotrods all make superlative hosts. The Scythe-Ti is not the can you hook on the end of your M240B belt-fed machinegun and run on rock and roll, but most everything else is fair game.

The Scythe-Ti is a sealed and welded design, which makes it quite literally maintenance-free. Don’t be abusive, and your children’s children will still be taking your Scythe to the field. SilencerCo offers a wide variety of direct-thread mounting options as well as their modular quick-attach ASR mount. Invest in a couple of mounts, and you can use the Scythe-Ti with most of the long guns in the safe. The Scythe-Ti also comes with the niftiest single-port anchor brake up front to help reduce felt recoil.

The amazing thing about the Scythe-Ti, right after how well it works, is just how little it weighs. The can is six inches long and weighs a paltry 7.3 ounces. That’s not a big deal if you need only hump your iron from the truck to the bench. However, if you are trekking across New Mexico in pursuit of elk, scaling rocky crags after sheep or defending your homestead from things that go bump in the night, then that 7.3 ounces suddenly becomes a really big deal. The secret to those frankly amazing numbers is titanium.