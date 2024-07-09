The SilencerCo Scythe-Ti
World-Class Performance That Weighs About Nothing
I have a parlor trick that I enjoy sharing with new shooters. I have in my collection a nice heavy-barreled Remington 700 bolt gun chambered in .308 with a SilencerCo Scythe-Ti titanium sound suppressor perennially perched on its snout. I’ll load the magazine alternately with standard-velocity .308 rounds alongside my home-rolled subsonic sort. I then proceed to empty the gun with my fellow shooters standing nearby bereft of hearing protection.
Standard ball ammo makes a pretty impressive crack that is unpleasant in enclosed spaces but tolerable outdoors at a distance. The subsonic sort is stupidly, insanely, lyrically quiet. No kidding, it would be right at home in the movies. The weird little secret is that, in both cases, the rifle makes the same noise. It is the supersonic crack of the bullet’s shockwave outside the gun that creates so much racket with high-velocity loads. That’s all because the Scythe-Ti is a truly extraordinary sound suppressor.
Origin Story
SilencerCo began, as do all great American success stories, with a couple of friends and a dream. Since 2008, SilencerCo has grown from two guys in a garage to a modern-day powerhouse. Through hard work, perseverance and a relentless drive to treat people right and produce a top-quality product, in the intervening years, SilencerCo has risen to produce more sound suppressors than any other single company. Their product line occupies the very cutting edge of the industry.
Today, SilencerCo offers suppressors for all flavors of sporting and tactical applications. From their diminutive rimfire cans through the radically advanced off-axis Osprey to the unique Maxim-9 integrally-suppressed handgun and the Salvo-12 shotgun suppressor, SilencerCo sets the bar. Their Scythe-Ti is a class-leading design that offers superlative performance at a crazy light weight.
The Scythe-Ti is designed for a specific mission. It is not a full auto battle tank suppressor. SilencerCo offers plenty of those as well. The Scythe-Ti is a refined design that will civilize your range time with a trivial weight penalty. While it does many things well, it will also revolutionize your hunt. Easy to pack and unnaturally effective, the Scythe-Ti, though not cheap, does represent the current state of the art.
Details
The Scythe-Ti is rated for everything from 5.56mm up to .300 Remington Ultra Magnum. This can will handle most any pressures you push through it. ARs of all flavors, big-bore battle rifles, precision bolt guns, and .300 BLK tactical hotrods all make superlative hosts. The Scythe-Ti is not the can you hook on the end of your M240B belt-fed machinegun and run on rock and roll, but most everything else is fair game.
The Scythe-Ti is a sealed and welded design, which makes it quite literally maintenance-free. Don’t be abusive, and your children’s children will still be taking your Scythe to the field. SilencerCo offers a wide variety of direct-thread mounting options as well as their modular quick-attach ASR mount. Invest in a couple of mounts, and you can use the Scythe-Ti with most of the long guns in the safe. The Scythe-Ti also comes with the niftiest single-port anchor brake up front to help reduce felt recoil.
The amazing thing about the Scythe-Ti, right after how well it works, is just how little it weighs. The can is six inches long and weighs a paltry 7.3 ounces. That’s not a big deal if you need only hump your iron from the truck to the bench. However, if you are trekking across New Mexico in pursuit of elk, scaling rocky crags after sheep or defending your homestead from things that go bump in the night, then that 7.3 ounces suddenly becomes a really big deal. The secret to those frankly amazing numbers is titanium.
A Wee Spot of Science …
Most of the earth’s core is molten iron. The most common metal in the earth’s crust is actually aluminum. Iron comes in second. Titanium is number seven. Titanium has an atomic number of 22 and an atomic weight of 47.867.
Titanium is legendarily resistant to corrosion and enjoys the highest strength-to-density ratio of any metallic element. Titanium can be alloyed with vanadium, molybdenum, aluminum and iron. Even unalloyed, titanium is as strong as many steels at a much lower density. That begs the question, why don’t we just construct battleships, bridges and buildings out of it? That’s because titanium can be a serious booger to machine and weld.
Welding titanium demands an inert atmosphere of either helium or argon to prevent embrittlement. It is all but impossible to solder. Working titanium demands such rarefied processes as friction welding, vacuum arc remelting and cryo-forging. All of that is hard, and none of it is cheap. SilencerCo, however, has broken the code on how to process this extraordinary material.
The Keys to the Kingdom
You can’t just chuck up a piece of titanium in a lathe and muck with it as you might steel. Making a durable and effective sound suppressor solely out of titanium demands some serious talent. SilencerCo has perfected that process. In doing so, they raised the bar yet again.
Rugged, effective, lightweight and quiet, the SilencerCo Scythe-Ti perfectly complements your hunting rifle, competition piece or target gun. The Scythe-Ti adds very little length and weight to your host weapon while offering class-defining performance. The world is covered in a thin patina of sound suppressors these days. The SilencerCo Scythe-Ti is at the top of that heap.
