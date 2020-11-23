Henry Announces 29 New Rifles & Shotguns
New For 2021
The hardest secrets to keep are usually withholding good news, so this is one cat we’re glad is out of the bag. Announced a few days early, Henry Repeating Arms is launching 29 new rifle and shotgun models for 2021 — the largest product announcement in company history!
Out with the old and in with the new, included in the new models are side loading gates on all steel-framed centerfire lever-action rifles and shotguns, plus three new Single Shots. We don’t have the space to go into detail about each and every new model, so visit Henry’s website for more specs and information.
Steel Side Gates
With Henry brass lever action side gate models announced earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before their steel receiver models received the same treatment.
The new lineup of Steel Side Gate models includes chamberings in .30-30 Win, .45-70 Gov’t, .410 Bore and various pistol calibers from the All-Weather, Big Boy, Color Case Hardened and Wildlife Edition series. MSRP ranges from $900–1,600, depending on model.
Single Shots
Added to the Henry lineup of Single Shot rifles are .350 Legend and .450 Bushmaster chamberings, available with blued steel receivers, 22” round barrels and American walnut stocks. MSRP is $510.
Also new, the 12ga. Single Shot Slug Barrel Shotgun is the answer for those living in areas where deer hunting is limited to shotguns only. The 24” barreled shotgun accepts 3” shells and sports the classis blued steel receiver and barrel with hardwood stock. MSRP is $543.
200th Anniversary Model
In celebration of B. T. Henry’s 200th birthday, the company is producing a limited 200-gun run of New Original Henry lever action rifles.
A salute to the Father of America’s Rifle, the rifles are a line-for-line reproduction of his 1860 design with consolations only being made to accommodate the more modern .44-40 WCF cartridge. With engraved brass receiver and matching crescent-shaped buttplate, 24.5” steel octagon barrel and beautiful wood stock, the anniversary rifles are both a unique collector’s item and piece of American firearm history. MSRP is $4,286.
For more info: henryusa.com, Ph: (866) 200-2354