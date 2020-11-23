Henry Announces 29 New Rifles & Shotguns

The hardest secrets to keep are usually withholding good news, so this is one cat we’re glad is out of the bag. Announced a few days early, Henry Repeating Arms is launching 29 new rifle and shotgun models for 2021 — the largest product announcement in company history!

Out with the old and in with the new, included in the new models are side loading gates on all steel-framed centerfire lever-action rifles and shotguns, plus three new Single Shots. We don’t have the space to go into detail about each and every new model, so visit Henry’s website for more specs and information.