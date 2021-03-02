Retro Photo: World's Greatest Name in Guns

World's Greatest Name in Guns

Dating back to Samuel Colt’s first patent in 1836, Colt Manufacturing Company is the third-oldest firearm manufacturer in the U.S. with a storied history now 185-years-old. Serving military, law enforcement and civilian markets, Colt firearms have seen domestic and international conflicts from the Civil War to Vietnam, becoming classic designs in the process.

As seen in the March 1959 issue of GUNS Magazine, Colt knew just how popular their firearms had become, advertising themselves as the “World’s Greatest Name in Guns” with “a model for every shooting purpose!” And at the time, it was hard to argue.

Included in the ad are photos of various Colt firearms with specs and prices — the latter of which seem unbelievable today. Among the handguns are Colt Python and Cobra revolvers, as well as three 1911 pistols, all of which Colt still manufactures today. Given inflation, the 6” Python would sell for $1,125 — not far from the new-production model’s MSRP of $1,499.

Of course, Colt’s history hasn’t always been as bright as the stainless steel handguns they’re known for. Filing for bankruptcy twice in the past two decades, most recently in 2015, the company has struggled to win military contracts and compete in the crowded civilian market. However, there’s light on the horizon after Colt’s recent acquisition by CZ Group — parent to CZ USA and Dan Wesson.

Time will tell what the acquisition means for Colt and Colt firearms, but with new financial backing and increased production capacity, perhaps there’s hope the “World’s Greatest Name in Guns” will return after all.



