Wayne LaPierre Go Away!

May 21, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Firearms manufacturer Randy Luth has written an open letter to the gun industry which starts, “Wayne LaPierre – Go Away!”

Luth is calling on gun owners and the firearms industry to encourage LaPierre and the upper management team to leave the NRA by withholding their donations. As a long-time supporter of the NRA, Luth has reached his limit of tolerance with the alleged management shenanigans in Fairfax and is hoping to effect change via the most basic action: a boycott.

EPISODE MENTIONS
Retire LaPierre 
Go Fund Me NRA Watch Dog Legal Fund 
NRA Watch

