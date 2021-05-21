Firearms manufacturer Randy Luth has written an open letter to the gun industry which starts, “Wayne LaPierre – Go Away!”

Luth is calling on gun owners and the firearms industry to encourage LaPierre and the upper management team to leave the NRA by withholding their donations. As a long-time supporter of the NRA, Luth has reached his limit of tolerance with the alleged management shenanigans in Fairfax and is hoping to effect change via the most basic action: a boycott.

EPISODE MENTIONS

Retire LaPierre

Go Fund Me NRA Watch Dog Legal Fund

NRA Watch

EPISODE SPONSORS

Boyds Gunstocks is the largest aftermarket gunstock maker in the world, offering over 1,200 gunstocks for more than 155 gun brands in 22 stock shapes and 20 different colors. Experience the better fit and incredible beauty of Boyds gunstocks and find out why shooting is better with Boyds at boydsgunstocks.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

RECENT EPISODES

Next: Friday (5/28)

Prev: Rifle Competition with Serena Juchnowski | GMP #80

Enjoy the GUNS Magazine Podcast? Rate and leave a review on Apple Podcasts, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter and send comments to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE AND STREAM