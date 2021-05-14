Enter To Win A Walther PDP Compact 4" Prize Package!

Have you ever wondered about the somewhat mysterious world of traditional rifle competitions such as Palma and Service Rifle?  If so, our chat with the newest member of the FMG Editorial Team, Serena Juchnowski, will help fill in the gaps.

Serena, at the ripe old age of 22, has already earned the Distinguished Rifleman’s Badge, the highest honor for marksmanship commissioned by the U.S. government. Serena’s active in a variety of disciplines including Service Rifle and Palma, and she offers great insight into the world of different rifle disciplines.

EPISODE MENTIONS
Civilian Marksmanship Program

EPISODE SPONSORS
Boyds Gunstocks is the largest aftermarket gunstock maker in the world, offering over 1,200 gunstocks for more than 155 gun brands in 22 stock shapes and 20 different colors. Experience the better fit and incredible beauty of Boyds gunstocks and find out why shooting is better with Boyds at boydsgunstocks.com.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

