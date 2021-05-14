Have you ever wondered about the somewhat mysterious world of traditional rifle competitions such as Palma and Service Rifle? If so, our chat with the newest member of the FMG Editorial Team, Serena Juchnowski, will help fill in the gaps.

Serena, at the ripe old age of 22, has already earned the Distinguished Rifleman’s Badge, the highest honor for marksmanship commissioned by the U.S. government. Serena’s active in a variety of disciplines including Service Rifle and Palma, and she offers great insight into the world of different rifle disciplines.

Civilian Marksmanship Program

