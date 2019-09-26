To Refinish or Not Refinish?

Travesty In The Coalfields

Back when I lived in West Virginia I frequented (actually, I loafed in it) a small gun shop in my hometown of Williamson. In the early 1970s, fine old Smith & Wesson N-Frame .44s weren’t uncommon in Mingo County. I think they were leftovers from coal mine/union wars of the 1920s. The owner of the shop would take one in trade and immediately ship it to Smith & Wesson for refinishing. I tried to tell him sending a slightly worn S&W triple lock .44 Special for refinishing was a travesty. I said he was turning a collector gun of high value into a shooting gun of lower value. It made no sense to him at all because now the old gun was shiny — never mind the blurred lettering and rounded edges.



I like worn guns. I especially like them if I’m the one who put the wear on them. Over 20 years ago I ordered a rolling block .40-65 from Lone Star Rifle Company. My intention was it would simply be a BPCR Competition rifle, hence I ordered plain wood and no frills. When the rifle arrived, it about knocked my socks off. Not only was it stocked with presentation grade wood but the action was engraved with my initials inlaid in gold. I told the maker, the late Dave Higgenbotham he made a mistake because I ordered a plain rifle. He said, “Yes you did but I know how you trade and sell guns so I made it so you won’t let this one go.”



He was right — it is one of my most treasured possessions but it didn’t sit in a display case. The gun has been to dozens of BPCR Silhouette matches and fired hundreds of rounds. At one match a few years back as I was getting off my mat, my bad knee gave out and I fell. The rifle and I both went into the gravel. My first worry was the crown at the muzzle. It was OK. The other scuff marks on steel and wood don’t matter — they’re just part of the rifle’s history.