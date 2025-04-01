Three Generations of Colt Black Powder Revolvers

Disagreement

In fact, it is not easy to find just what did take place. The story requires diligent research and then also one finds all experts do not agree. Until recently I accepted the so-called prevailing wisdom that the return of the Percussion Pistols was carried out by using all Italian parts from Uberti that were assembled by Colt in this country. This is definitely not true and I hereby correct my mistake.

Here is what I have been able to find as far as the manufacturing of the “modern Colts.” The story begins with Val Forgett Jr. in 1959. He teamed up with Aldo Uberti and the result was the first replica 1851 Navy, marketed through a new company, Navy Arms. Interest was high as 1961 marked the 100th Anniversary of the Civil War.

In the early 1970s, Forgett met with representatives from Colt and the result was the resurrection of the Colt percussion sixguns. The first batch known as the C-Series was manufactured from 1971 to 1973. Navy Arms imported Uberti parts inspected and approved by Colt. They were beautifully fitted and finished in Colt Royal Blue and case hardening as only Colt could do it.

From 1973 to 1976, Colt contracted with Lou Imperato at Iver Johnson to supply rough parts. In 1976, Iver Johnson supplied the parts and also assembled the finished sixguns. Everything was under Colt’s inspection and direction. One source says Colt supplied a 120-page book outlining just how these guns were to be made. In 1977, the F-Series began with the Colt Royal Blue finish replaced by Colt Blue. The 2nd Generation run lasted until the early 1980s.

In 1994 Imperato formed Colt Black Powder Arms Company, beginning the 3rd Generation, which is also known as the “Signature Series” as Sam Colt’s signature is on the backstrap. From 1994 to 2002 Imperato’s John Jovino company assembled the percussion sixguns at the Brooklyn factory. This same factory would become Henry Repeating Arms Co., which is now headed by Lou Imperato’s son Anthony.

All of these percussion sixguns from both generations are beautifully fitted and finished and Colt made sure they were up to their standards. Virtually every original model from the Colt percussion era from 1836 to 1862 has been duplicated, not only standard models but also commemoratives and stainless steel versions. The latter were in the 2nd Generation grouping with several models planned; however, only three were ever manufactured and only two of these were actually produced for public consumption. Less than 500 stainless steel 1851 Navies and less than 2,000 stainless steel 1860 Armies were produced and only eight 1861 Navies.

In 65+ years of shooting, I have had two 1st Generation black powder Colts. Both of them were 1860 Army .44s. The first one was in excellent shooting shape; however, I was still a teenager and too dumb to hold onto it. In later years I had another 1860 Army, well-worn and well used, and I hesitated to shoot it. It was sold to a friend who wanted it for display in his collection.

