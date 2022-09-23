Inventions

My search for the ultimate reactive target really got out of control once I made the SWAT Team. I was a sniper and to keep our training more interesting, we applied our devious minds to an ever-increasing series of unique and responsive targets. The best were made from human heads, at least faux versions thereof.

The local beauty school had given us several large bags of used dummy heads. These were foam-filled, latex-skinned crania which sported long, flowing locks the students could use to practice applying makeup and cutting hair before tackling real people. By the time the heads arrived in our training room, they all sported serious Basic Training-style buzzed hair and all sorts of lurid over-the-top makeup stains. It sorta reminded you what would have happened if the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, had accepted a busload of drag queens.

Odd, unsettling looks aside, the heads were perfect for sniper training and late-night cop practical jokes. More than one sleepy officer was startled to see a garish head looking at them in the rearview mirror or come tumbling out of their locker.

However, their highest use was on the firing range. We arranged the foam noodles in all sort of makeshift scenarios to set up the most difficult shots possible. It also added a bit of realism and stress to the scenario when you considered the alarming kitschy look of the heads. I will say our snipers would have been some of the most highly prepared in the country if we were ever called to a hostage situation at a Mummers parade.

The only practical problem was the latex skin and foam didn’t really react to gun fire. In fact, our rifle rounds only made amazingly insignificant entrance and exit wounds that were almost impossible to see from a distance. The only way we knew there were hits was when the head toppled over. If the scenario called for the bad-guy head to be fixed in a certain position, we had no idea if a hit was made or not. We needed a better solution.

The idea came to me one long, lonely midwinter night on patrol. Setting to work the next afternoon, I grabbed several of the heads and retired to my home workshop. First, I cut open the tops of the cranium, fashioning a skull cap of sorts. I then scooped out the remarkable tough white foam innards. Meanwhile, I had already boiled some elbow macaroni and allowed it to cool. Filching some of my wife’s baking supplies along with plastic bags and a hot glue gun, I happily finished up my project.