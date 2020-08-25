You’re In The Army Now

In 1939 the U.S. Army started purchasing “Tommy Guns” just as the Model 1928 evolved into Model 1928A1. These versions could have vertical or horizontal fore grips. Their barrels had muzzle brakes and adjustable rear peep sights and could accept either stick magazines or drums of 50- or 100-round capacities.

Those early military Thompsons cost the U.S. Government over $200 each — around $4,000 in today’s dollars! They were also time-consuming to manufacture. Savage, the sole maker in 1942, redesigned them. Drum magazines could no longer be used, fore grips were horizontal only, there was no muzzle brake and the rear peep sight became a mere bent piece of steel with a hole drilled into it. This new version was named M1. By 1943 with a few more changes they became the M1A1. The government’s price was reduced to about $44 each. All the Thompson M1 and M1A1 guns had 10.5″ barrels, wood buttstock and fore grips, and weighed about 10 to 11 lbs. unloaded depending on exact type. Their stick magazines came in 20- or 30-round types. The Model 1921 Tommy Guns had a 900 round-per-minute (RPM) cyclic rate but by the time of M1/M1A1, it was reduced to 700/750 RPMs.

Here is a tidbit I found intensely interesting in the book Retributions by British historian Max Hastings. For the September, 1944 U.S. assault on the island of Pelelieu he had official figures for the number of certain types of U.S. military ammunition consumed in the battle. For .45 Auto it was 1.52 million! I would suppose most of it was fired from Thompson SMGs.