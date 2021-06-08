World Record

The .357 Magnum Smith & Wesson was proclaimed as “The World’s Most Powerful Revolver” and it certainly was for several reasons. First, and foremost, the extreme muzzle velocity was well over 1,500 fps from one of the 8-3/4″ Registered Magnums. Combined with the flat-nosed Keith- or Sharpe-type bullet, maximum shocking power was achieved.

Many of the FBI agents began carrying 3-1/2″ or 4″ .357 Magnums including Jelly Bryce who switched from his .44 Special. Lt. Col. Patton was stationed in Hawaii and purchased a companion sixgun to his beloved .45 Colt, a 3-1/2″ .357 Magnum. Soon to be Colonel, Charles Askins went with the .357 Magnum. He selected the 4″ length, had it fully engraved and carried it in a Berns-Martin holster.

It is fashionable these days not only for the .44 Magnum, but also such cartridges as the .454 Casull, .480 Ruger, .475 and .500 Linebaughs, to give the .357 Magnum short shrift. However, it is still the same excellent cartridge and sixgun combination it was back in 1935 when the first Magnums arrived. Those early .357 Magnums were simply works of sixgun art, so much so they may very well be the finest revolvers to ever come from the Smith & Wesson factory. From 1935 to 1939 approximately 5,200 “Registered Magnums” with the registration number on the yoke cut were manufactured; the cylinder must be opened to access the number. Barrel lengths in order of preference were 6-1/2″, 5″, 6″, 8-3/4″, 3-1/2″ and 4″.

In 1939 Smith & Wesson dropped the registration procedure and barrel lengths were standardized at 3-1/2″, 5″, 6″, 6-1/2″, and 8-3/8″, not necessarily in order of preference. These sixguns are known simply as .357 Magnums as the Smith & Wesson numbering system did not arrive until 1957. All of these guns had a beautiful high bright blue finish, nickel was an extra option, with a fine line checkering on the barrel rib, top strap, and rear sight assembly. Both the backstrap and front strap were serrated and the .357 Magnum was the first Smith & Wesson to be fitted with Magna stocks that filled in on both sides of the grip frame to the top of the backstrap. When all Smith & Wessons received model numbers in 1957, the .357 Magnum became the Model 27.