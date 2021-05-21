Georgia On My Mind
Down in the Peach State, a federal grand jury in Savannah recently handed down indictments on three men with something in common: illegal possession or purchase of firearms.
The lineup, according to a press release from the Justice Department, includes Tareem Burgess, 39, of Hephzibah. He is charged with “Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, in reference to a prior conviction for domestic violence.”
Then there’s 30-year-old Jerry Allen Edenfield of Swainsboro, now facing a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Rounding out this unfortunate trio is Jakobian Sentell Jones, 20. He resides in Warrenton, and he’s also been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Maybe a note from the DOJ will help gun prohibitionists understand. “Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.”
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdga/pr/three-men-indicted-federal-gun-felonies