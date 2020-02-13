Changeover Challenges

Simple But Difficult

Brilliant! Right? Actually it wasn’t quite so easy. First, I actually had to find .44 Special cylinders. Colt hasn’t made them for several years. Furthermore, while both of my SAA .44-40s had 4-3/4″ barrels, one was nickel-plated and one was blue/case colored. Oh well, this is why they invented the Internet, isn’t it? Several months passed before proper 3rd Generation .44 Special cylinders were located and purchased. Both were new/unfired and I was further lucky both perfectly fit in and timed correctly in their respective sixguns. There was one other little hitch in this giddyup — the blued cylinder just didn’t look “right” in its new sixgun. The blue/case colored Colt .44-40 had been beautifully engraved, even with gold filled lines around cylinder and barrel.

Some research with the Colt’s former owner got me the name of the engraver. It was a fellow I already knew — Brian Gouse (234 Montana St., Hinsdale, MT 59241). Brian had photos of his work so we met at a Montana gun show where I handed over the blued .44 Special. A few months later he handed it back; engraved with gold inlay and well-polished in the white. Next it was handed over to another Montanan,

Al Springer (www.snbgunrestorations.com), who blued it perfectly to match the engraved Colt. These new .44 Special cylinders and the engraving with gold inlay ate up some of the bundle of cash raised by selling two .44 Special SAAs but it was worth it.