In The Beginning

The first Winchester lever-action rifle — Model 1866 — used the rimfire .44 Henry round. Starting with the Model 1873, Winchester used a cartridge that was basically sixgun length — the .44 WCF (Winchester Center Fire), or as it is mostly known today the .44-40. It was basically the same length as the .45 Colt. This did not go unnoticed by Colt and by 1878 they were offering the Single Action Army chambered in .44-40. Now shooters could have a rifle and revolver chambered in the same centerfire cartridge which was quite a bit more powerful than earlier rimfire cartridges. Winchester also soon offered the Model 1873 in two other new cartridges, the .38-40 and .32-20. Colt followed suit and chambered the Single Action Army in these two cartridges.

Now you would think Winchester would reciprocate and chamber the model 1873 in .45 Colt. It never happened. Why not? One of the possibilities is the differences between the .44-40 and .45 Colt. The former is a tapered cartridge, meaning it’s almost a .45 necked down to .44. This design results in a cartridge which feeds through the action of a levergun much easier and smoother than a straight-wall cartridge such as the .45 Colt.

Another problem was the design of the .45 Colt cartridge itself. The rim was very thin and not much larger in diameter than the base of the case, which meant there was not much for the extractor to grip. A look at today’s .45 Colt brass shows a thicker rim and also a moat-like recess cut around the base of the cartridge case, in front of the rim, which helps to give more area for the extractor to grasp.