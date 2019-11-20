Hard To Pin Down

But Sometimes It’s Not …

A firing pin doesn’t necessarily have to be broken to cause problems. Anything impinging on its strike to primer will cause erratic accuracy. One of my Shiloh Sharps .45-70 Model 1874’s impressive precision suddenly disappeared. On inspection the firing pin was fine. Deeper searching revealed something in the lock plate had shifted causing the hammer to slightly rub on the edge of the breechblock in falling. Once it was rectified, shooting precision returned. With old military rifles I’ve seen mediocre groups turn to very good ones by cleaning dried oil or Cosmoline from bolt body interiors. The dried “gunk” in there had been cushioning firing pin travel or the firing pin was not able to move far enough forward to ensure positive ignition.



Speaking of military firearms, from my experience the two with the most unusual firing pin set-ups are Japanese Type 14 Nambu 8mm semi-auto pistols and U.S. M1A1 .45 Thompson sub machine guns. The Type 14 Nambu’s had such a reputation for breaking firing pins the Japanese Army and Navy issued them with a spare. Their holsters even had a special slot to store those spare pins — such things couldn’t give a Japanese officer much confidence in their sidearm.



Conversely, the American U.S. M1A1 “Tommy Gun” didn’t have a separate firing pin at all. It was a simple nub machined into the bolt face. Those submachine guns fired from an open bolt, i.e., the bolt is always locked back until the trigger is pulled, so there is no danger of an accidental “slam fire.” I’m not saying it’s impossible for an M1A1 Thompson’s firing pin to break but I cannot see how it would have been possible.



Firing pins are absolutely necessary but can be a source of despair for shooters if not inspected regularly. When a good rifle or handgun starts shooting poorly, the firing pin and/or its ability to strike primers properly is the first thing I check.



