Bodyguard Switchblade Bulletproof Backpack

Plan on getting shot at any time soon? Most of us don’t but some folks like having the extra bit of safety offered by a bullet-resistant backpack close at hand. If one of these packs interests you, a good choice is the Bodyguard Switchblade Backpack.

I requested to try out the Switchblade model with level 3A armor. This 40-liter pack is the average size for a daily carry or commuter bag, but mostly I was intrigued by their patented quick-deployment system. The rigging allows you to tug on two handles on your shoulder and rapidly pull a second bullet-resistant pouch from a hidden compartment to place over the front of your torso. Within seconds, you are essentially wearing soft body armor.

This idea seems very useful as we don’t get to pick the direction from which gunfire might be arriving during an active shooting incident. Instead of fumbling with adjusting the pack to protect your exposed side, you now have front and back bullet-resistant panels.