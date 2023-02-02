Gun ’Riter Weekend

One thing quickly learned upon diving into gun ’riting full time in 1981 was being self-employed causes a tendency to feel guilty when not producing. Therefore, I’ve tried to make weekends sacred — as in not writing at all on those two days.

At times it might be necessary in order to meet deadlines or editors get frustrated. Right, Brent?

So what does a gun ’riter do for weekend recreation? Does he play tennis or golf? Go fishing? Watch football on TV? Fly drones? Personally I shoot. During the week my shooting is for work. Shooting on weekends is strictly for me. No load testing for groups, no chronographing, no note-taking. Just banging away for fun.

Targets can be steel, chunks of firewood, empty spray paint cans. If it’s just me I favor my “flipper” targets as produced by Young Point Mfg. of Billings, Mont. Flippers are steel devices with four legs of 4 ½” length, each holding a 3 ⅜” circular paddle. Hit one and the device flips so another leg becomes the target. No intermissions for setting or painting targets; I can just shoot until I’m tired or out of ammo.

This past weekend was likely as perfect as it gets for me nowadays. Having generated plenty of words last Monday through Friday, I got out of bed Saturday morning ready for a gun ’riter’s version of relaxation. The only problem with my private shooting range is it faces east. Therefore, I wait for the sun to get past noon before I shoot.