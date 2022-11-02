Compromise Part 9: Replica Sixguns

An Industry Arises

The Colt Single Action had been out of production since 1940 when Bill Ruger was the first to recognize the demand for single actions, mainly due to the influence of television broadcasting many hours of old Western movies. His .22 Single-Six was first offered to shooters in 1953.

William Wilson began offering a replica of Colt Single Action, the Great Western (GW) Frontier Six-Shooter, in Los Angeles in 1954. Wilson, president and one of three founders of GW, had contacted Colt in 1953 and was assured they had no plans to resurrect the Colt Single Action Army. Television reruns of old B Western movies had spawned a desire among shooters for real Colts and they couldn’t get them, so Great Western stepped into the void. The Great Western looked so much like a Colt Single Action Army they actually used real Colts in the early advertising. In fact, some of the Great Western parts came from Colt.

At first glance, Great Western and Colt Single Actions look identical. But as one studies each, subtle differences can be seen in the hammer profile and shape of the trigger guard. Great Western guns show up on many TV Westerns and are easy to spot when the hammer is cocked. Colts have the firing pin on the hammer, while most Great Westerns have a frame-mounted firing pin as introduced by the old Christy Gun Works and picked up by Bill Ruger for use in all of his single actions. Unlike Ruger, the Great Westerns have sort of an upside-down L-shaped hammer.

We should also note the original Great Westerns have no connection with the Great Western II currently being produced in Italy by Pietta. The latter sixguns are Great Westerns in name only.

Great Western made several mistakes. First, they believed Colt would never again produce the Single Action Army. When Colt did come back with the 2nd Generation run in 1956, Great Western’s days were numbered. Secondly, as too often happens, they did not have the best-qualified people producing their product. The company did eventually fix the problem, but by then they had to overcome a reputation for poor quality.