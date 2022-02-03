When Republicans took back control of the Virginia House of Delegates last month, with GOP newcomer Glenn Youngkin now in the governor’s office, they quickly introduced a string of bills aimed at undoing all of the egregious gun control measures pushed through two years ago by Democrats and former Gov. Ralph Northam.

Two lessons were learned. First, Virginia gun owners aren’t likely to ever again sit out an election like they did in 2019, which had an embarrassing turnout of less than 40 percent. It allowed Democrats—all determined to adopt Northam’s gun control agenda—to take over. When 22,000 citizens marched on the Richmond capitol building in January 2020, the governor and his allies in the legislature ignored them.

Possibly the worst measure they adopted was a repeal of state preemption. Now there is a bill to reverse that, returning the Old Dominion to a state of gun law uniformity from border to border.