Sage Advice

His advice upon learning my decision to enlist was to “go supply” (Quartermaster). Though he didn't go into details, he wanted my high school-aged self to avoid seeing and doing the things he had to when he was my age on the European front. Of course, the nature of warfare has changed since then (just ask Jessica Lynch) but it was his best way of being protective given I went and signed a DD Form 4.



He left military life in the 1940’s, spent some time running a dairy farm (hence his love of old tractors) and then worked for decades handling big cats and other animals at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison. Having grown up on and then owning his own dairy farm before moving to the city, handling animals was a well-developed skill and sufficient to land him the job he would work for decades.



The Mauser C96 (Construktion 96) is a semi-loading, short recoil pistol originally manufactured by Mauser from 1896 to 1937 with copies made in Spain and China. The design originated with the brothers Fidel, Friedrich and Josef Feederle. Fidel was a Mauser employee, working as the superintendent of the experimental workshop for the company. He and his brothers began designing and prototyping the P-7.63 Feederle Pistol on their own as a side project. When the company decided to manufacture the pistol for commercial sale in 1896, Paul Mauser dubbed the C96 the “Mauser Military Pistol” to attract military buyers.



English cavalry officer and future British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was fond of the C96 and used one in 1898 at the Battle of Omdurman and again during the Second Boer War. Thomas Edward Lawrence (of Arabia) packed a C96 during the Sinai and Palestine Campaign and the Arab Revolt. Those who liked it generally did for its (for the time) high capacity and high velocity. The C96 has a distinctive look due to its long barrel, integral magazine in front of the trigger, rounded handle-like grip, and wooden holster/carrying case that also doubles as a shoulder stock. In English-speaking countries the gun was nicknamed “broom handle” for its unique grip. The Chinese dubbed it “box cannon” because of its square-shaped magazine and wooden, box-like stock.



The C96 was originally chambered in 7.63x25mm Mauser, a cartridge based on the toggle-locking C93 Borchardt's 7.65×25mm round designed in 1893 chambered for the first mass-produced, self-automatic pistol. Mauser's cartridge was essentially the same dimensionally but charged with 20 percent more propellant, hurling an 88-grain bullet at a muzzle velocity of around 1,400 fps. Given the C96's long barrel and this higher velocity cartridge, the pistol had superior range and penetration than other pistols of the day and remained the fastest commercially available round until the .357 Magnum was released in 1935.