Smith & Wesson Adds M&P15 & M&P15-22 Pistols

Few things in life are guaranteed: death, taxes and inconsistent ATF rulings. Despite the government agency’s most recent attack on previously approved pistol stabilizers, Smith & Wesson has announced the addition of two brace-equipped AR pistol models to its lineup in 2021, including the M&P15 Pistol and the return of the M&P15-22 Pistol.

Both equipped with adjustable SB Tactical SBA3 braces, the new AR pistols offer gun owners shorter, more versatile versions of their popular M&P15 and M&P15-22 rifles.

Chambered in 5.56mm NATO, the gas-operated M&P15 Pistol sports a 7.5” barrel made from 4140 steel with a hardened nitride finish for enhanced corrosion and wear resistance. A free-float Hodge handguard with M-LOK slots surrounds the barrel, topped with a full-length Picatinny rail that extends seamlessly across the 7075 aluminum receiver. Complete with a threaded barrel fitted with a blast diverter, flat-face trigger and grip with interchangeable palm swell reminiscent of M&P handguns, the M&P15 Pistol measures 23.5” collapsed and weighs 5.5 lbs. The pistol ships with no sights but includes one 30-round Magpul PMAG.

If plinking is more your speed, the M&P15-22 Pistol is chambered in .22 LR with similar features to the aforementioned model. A semi-auto blowback, the pistol plinker is built on a polymer receiver with threaded 8” carbon steel barrel tipped with a flash suppressor. Other shooter benefits include a full-length Picatinny rail, M-LOK acceptable forend and standard AR-style pistol grip. Weighing less than 3.5 lbs., the pistol measures 22.8” when collapsed and ships with one 25-round magazine.