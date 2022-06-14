What Were We Thinking?

My First Colt 1911

My 1911 .45 auto Serial #194246 appears to have left the Colt factory in the year 1918. I suspect it too could tell many stories. Its story picks up with me in the year 1960, when I had been reading Jeff Cooper’s work in the gun magazines and told my dad I wanted nothing for my 12th Christmas but a Colt .45 automatic. Dad was skeptical but we went to Stan Sprague’s gun shop in Hooksett, NH. Stan took this Mil-Surp 1911 out of stock, we went out behind the shop, I fired my first shot from it one handed and said, “I like it, Dad!” It wound up under the Christmas tree, still my most memorable such holiday.

The price was $37.50. In my time with it, there were more stories. One of the most memorable was when I was a young cop. The truck driver I had pulled over was jerking a Savage Model 340 .30-30 rifle out from behind his seat, I outdrew him and made him drop it. I shot a match or two with it and carried it in my dad’s jewelry store going back to age 12.

In those days, we followed Jeff Cooper’s advice. I replaced the tiny sights with Colt Government Model sights, enameled bright yellow — better than the original 1911’s, to be sure, but even then not optimum. I put on a regular Colt Government thumb safety instead of the harder-to-reach flat original. I had the pistol reblued. The original barrel had been shot out with early GI corrosive ammo and it wound up with a Colt Mark IV barrel and bushing. Nolan Santy hogged out the butt for me to speed up reloads and gave it a good trigger job, new hammer, etc. The worn-flat original diamond grips were replaced multiple times, ending up with Colt Cold Cup stock panels. The frame was crudely checkered for better grasp.

There was a seemingly endless supply of GI .45s then and we modified them to shoot better, never thinking about future rarity or resale value. I look at what WWI-era 1911s sell for today and cringe at the memory of what I had done, but …

… The stories those modified guns could tell if they could talk are more important to us who lived those stories than the price of an unmodified old gun today.

And for that reason, I am unrepentant!

