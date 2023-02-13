Uberti "El Patrón"

I grew up in South San Diego near the Tijuana border. Mexican food was a staple for me, along with Mariachi music, plenty of Hispanic friends — and knowing what “El Patrón” meant. I worked one summer for a gardener who made it clear to us he was “El Patrón” and there was no arguing the point, trust me.

Uberti’s excellent quality new single-action is aptly labeled “El Patrón” and for many good reasons. It’s a Colt clone, indeed, but the quality equals or exceeds anything put out by Colt, even “back in the day.” Offered in .45 Colt, .357 Magnum and 9mm, it wears a slick, smooth action, high-quality finishes (blued and color-cased in our 9mm test gun’s case) and offers the longer “Army” style grip. With a 5.5″ barrel, it’s still tidy to carry while offering the stability and pointability of a longer barrel.

There’s a unique handling trait of SAA guns when chambered in .357, 9mm or some other smaller caliber. Since there’s more steel left inside, they’re heavier by a few ounces and surprisingly, you can feel it. It subtly changes the way it rides in your hand and frankly, I like the change. Our gun is in a unique caliber for an SAA — 9mm.

It has a slightly heavier feel and the amazing versatility of chambering and shooting any 9mm load you can feed it. While the traditional cowboy action shooters will frown and make pouty faces I’m sure, the more practical of us will smile and say, “What a great idea this is!”

Our sample weighs about 2.3 lbs., has an overall length of just at 11″, a 6-shot cylinder and great 1-piece checkered walnut grips.