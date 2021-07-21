Silver Screen Antics

Mystery solved, almost. In old silent movies, many of the actors were ex-cowboys, lawmen, even former outlaws who found a market for their unique skills. What we see on the screen — minus the melodrama — is them being themselves and acting out events using methods they used to survive. Those techniques were passed on for a while until Hollywood and Colt watered it down or washed it away altogether. As odd as it looks now, throwing down was real in the Old West.

While I don’t like eating crow, the quest Jim set me on opened my eyes to things I never knew about in a period of history I love. So, it’s like adding mashed potatoes, buttered rolls, and a slab of pecan pie to the crow I’ll gladly eat!

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine