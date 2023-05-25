Then And Now

Answers

It depends. Purchasing a rifle back then was easier, at least from a legal aspect. Maybe other countries had more regulation but in most of the U.S. and Canada, the process of buying a rifle was simple — hand the seller money and he’d hand you the rifle. The transaction could take place in person or by mail. Of course, no retailer would knowingly sell to a minor. I recall one dealer who insisted buyers provide a signed statement saying they were “of the full age of seventeen (17) years”.

Flying with guns was easier. Actually, flying was easier. You could buy a ticket half an hour before departure time, walk out on the tarmac and board your plane. I can recall articles suggesting the best way to transport a hunting rifle was to carry it aboard in a soft case. Then you would request the stewardess (not “flight attendant”) to store the case along with the flight crew’s jackets and coats.

Carry a handgun? No one would know or ask. Jack O’Connor once wrote about sharing a flight to an industry event with Elmer Keith when they both lived in Idaho. He said Elmer carried a .44 Magnum in a shoulder holster and if anyone noticed, they didn’t raise objections.

Surplus military firearms, often of high quality and in excellent condition, were widely available and inexpensive, at least compared to most factory firearms. Ads from the early ’60s showed Mauser, Springfield, Lee-Enfield and other bolt-action military rifles at prices from $15 to $40. An M1 carbine in as-new condition listed at under $70, a Garand for $80 to $90. “Sporterizing” military rifles was a big business. Mauser G33/40 rifles were much in demand just for the action, used for making light hunting rifles.