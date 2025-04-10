The Shotgun Side Hustle

Broader Horizons

While I’m kidding to a degree, that view does make sense. When skilled workmen weren’t making barrels or building stocks, they used those same skills to construct other products made from metal and wood. Machinists produced hardware like screws, hinges, latches and knobs. Woodworkers probably enjoyed checkering forends more than building shipping crates, tables or chairs, but I suspect this is true — with families to support they enjoyed cashing a pay check more than not. So when there were gaps in shotgun production, good business dictates production time gets filled making other items.

Take New Haven, Conn.’s, Winchester Repeating Arms for example. Winchester identified the sporting, adventurous set as an area of growth and for a very brief time they experimented with motorcycles. Around the turn of the 20th Century, the Edwin F. Merry Company of San Francisco was commissioned to build 200 motorcycles of which only two are known to exist. These motor bikes were sold between 1909 and 1911 and have come up for auction twice in the past decade.

Other sporting and consumer products came in the 1930s when the innovative John D. Olin of Olin Industries bought Winchester in 1931. Those were tough years, with the First Depression hitting everyone’s wallets. Sporting arms sales were light because no one had money to buy a new shotgun. The post WWI peace caused lucrative military contracts to dry up. Instead of making Model 12s, production lines turned out refrigerators, flashlights, fishing rods, ice and roller skates, hatchets, saws, knives, screwdrivers, lawnmowers and many other products.

A few falls ago, I thought I hit a small-time jackpot; one I thought might catapult me into an early retirement. Angela and I were in between coverts, and we drove past an antique shop. I made a U-turn and crunched into the gravel driveway. We opened the door to a building that looked more tattered than its wares.

We coughed our way through the aisles containing bric-a-brac with more dust than a ceiling fan, and there it was, neatly tucked away in the corner. It was a shipping crate, a wooden one far more durable than the cardboard Amazon boxes we have today. I looked at the logo the same way I’d stare at an old friend: Winchester.

Were it packed with a top and bottom row of Model 21s I’d have done a dance, but this was still cool. Once upon a time the crate housed a Winchester reel lawn mower. You know, the push kind with blades that spun around and gave the grass a haircut? I’m told they’re making a comeback these days.

The owner saw me eyeballing the crate.

“Pretty neat, huh?” he asked.

“Sure is,” I said. “How much do you want for it?”

“A Lincoln will do.”

“Five bucks? Okay. Know where the lawnmower is?”

He laughed. “You think I’d be sitting here if I did?”

Earlier this year I saw one in great condition. It was a double gear version with cast iron wheels and an intact handle marked Winchester Ball Bearing. It didn’t sell for retirement money, but it fetched a good price just shy of a grand. I won’t be around to see if today’s gas lawnmowers will be coveted in 2124, so if we meet in Tinkhamtown let me know how that worked out, will ya?