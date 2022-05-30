The Mysterious Jacob Rifle

On The Range

Shooting the Jacob is a learning experience. Thanks to a generous friend I was able to acquire a supply of 32-bore bullets poured from an original Jacob mold. Although the exterior of my Jacob is in very good condition, both bores show some corrosion, particularly the right barrel — which typically gets fired first and the most — so I used the left barrel for all of my shooting. The Jacob sights are so fine and faint to my eyes I set the target at 50 yards to establish a reasonable baseline for the gun’s potential accuracy.

Given the depth of the grooves, you can actually load a 0.0530–0.535″ ball and a 0.018″ patch in the Jacob with great success in spite of the barrel’s 1:36 twist. With 45–55 grains of FFg, the Jacob easily kept 3-shot round ball groups within 1.5″ at 50-yards. The recovered, fired patches showed no signs of cutting. Frankly, I would be very happy to use the Jacob as a permanent, round ball rifle.

The singular feature of the Jacob design — what makes the Jacob a “Jacob” — is Jacob’s streamlined, 4-ribbed bullet. It proved to be a challenge. In none of Jacob’s writing does he discuss the thickness or material of the patching he used. On hand, I had 0.0065″ thick muslin and tight weave 0.010″ cotton stock. A 2″ square patch of the latter that fit perfectly around the Jacob bullet and greased with “Pure Mink Oil” from Track of the Wolf, I was in business. Well, not quite.

Loading the Jacob projectile, wrapped with a greased patch down the 24″ barrel, over 68 grains of powder proved to be a chore. The fit was so tight it required the assistance of a rawhide mallet to get the job done. However, accuracy was outstanding, equaling the round ball load and to my surprise, delivered those heavier projectiles to the same point of impact. The recovered patches evidenced just slight cutting lines along the edges of the lands. Switching over to the 0.0065″ patch, I could load it without a mallet after using a short starter, but group sizes doubled to 3″ and recovered patches evidenced severe cutting. And, oh yes, recoil was stout with the 650-grain bullet!

So, the management of the 4-ribbed missile remains a bit of a mystery to me but does nothing to dampen my enthusiasm for the unique Jacob rifle and the tale of an incredible English officer carrying out ballistic experiments on old India’s wild frontier.

