The gist on twist

When the knuckleball is really working it moves in ways the pitcher can’t predict, much less the batter. Sometimes though the knuckleball just won’t break, which is why knuckleball pitchers go from unhittable to getting blown out. When the ball doesn’t break, you’re left trying to sneak a 75 mph straight pitch past a major league batter — good luck!

As shooters we don’t want bullets veering off unpredictably. We want the bullet to remain stable. Just as with a baseball, the way to keep it stable is to spin it. We generally measure rate of spin in terms of how many inches the bullet travels to make one revolution. If the barrel was made outside of North America, it most likely was made using metric measurements. A nominal 1:10 twist is most likely one turn in 25cm, equivalent to 1:9.84375. I remember being puzzled why some European-made rifles would have twist rates of 1:7.87 or 1:8.66. Why not use whole numbers? They did, except they used centimeters.

A spherical bullet is fairly easy to stabilize. Early black powder rifles often had a twist of 1:66, while current muzzle loaders seem to have settled on 1:48. As bullets got longer, spin rates had to be much higher in order to stabilize the bullet. A .30-caliber bullet at 2,500 fps from a barrel with a 1:12 twist exits the muzzle spinning at 2,500 revolutions per second or 150,000 RPM.

Circa 1900 when smokeless powder cartridges were being adopted, a trend in Europe was toward long, heavy for caliber bullets — 156 to 160 grains for 6.5mm cartridges, 173 to 175 grains in 7mm. These long bullets needed twists of around 1:7.5 to 1:8.7 in order to stabilize. U.S. military ordnance used a fairly fast 1:10 twist for its .30-40 Krag and .30-’03 cartridges firing 220-grain round-nose bullets. The 1:10 twist proved adequate for the .30-’06 cartridge with sharp-pointed 150- and 172-grain bullets and remains the standard ’06 twist to this day.

In those early days, bullets were not as consistent as those of today. Jacket thickness and metallurgy wasn’t held to as close tolerances, nor were bullet weight and concentricity. American shooters tend to be more accuracy-obsessed than most. They found a fast-twist barrel increased the adverse effect of bullet flaws. Rifles for newly introduced American sporting cartridges were given barrel twists just fast enough for the most-used bullet weights. Usually this worked out. The .300 Savage (1921) had a 1:12 twist, the .22 Hornet a 1:16 twist, both adequate for any bullet weight likely to be used. In a few cases, a slow twist limited versatility and adversely affected sales. Famous examples were the 1:14 twist of the .250-3000 Savage and the 1:12 twist of the .244 Rem.