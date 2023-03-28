The Combat Magnum

Expectations

I had no idea what to expect and, with my 4″ Combat Magnum in a hip holster and extra cartridges in my pocket, I stepped up to the line. This first phase consisted of firing six rounds doubleaction only and reloading twice for total of 18 rounds in one minute. I hoped I would have enough time and after firing my 18 rounds I waited and waited and waited for what seemed like a long time for that minute to end. As the signal sounded ending the first phase an officer came up to me and said, “Who are you? Where did you come from?” I thought I had done something wrong! In fact I had. “No one has ever shot a perfect score on this first phase!” All of my shots were dead center in the silhouette target and to my mind the course was very easy at this point. All shooting is basically the same, sight alignment and trigger squeeze, both of which I was able toaccomplish 18 times in plenty of time.

We fired standing at several distances both in the open and from a barricade and then came what I expected to be my downfall. Running up a slight incline for 50 yards and then firing six shots from prone at a target 50 yards away. I expected to be out of breath and, having no neck to speak of, I also expected great difficulty shooting prone. I ran, flopped on my belly, and triggered off six rounds from that super smooth Combat Magnum. I was surprised to find all shots again dead center and I ended the qualification course with a perfect score, the first one ever fired. Several of the officers took my lead and began to practice a little more and the next couple of times I fired the course there were several perfect scores. Learning long ago not to mess with perfection I had “retired” that Combat Magnum from the qualification course and the next two times used a S&W 4″ .45 Colt and a Ruger P85.

The Smith & Wesson Combat Magnum was inspired by the Smith & Wesson Combat Masterpiece, an adjustable sighted, 4″ .38 Special revolver built on the Military & Police frame dating from 1899, and the idea of the perfect peace officer’s revolver from the mind of Bill Jordan of the

United States Border Patrol. Jordan surmised officers would appreciate carrying a smaller and lighter .357 revolver than the heavy N-frames

S&Ws then available. Jordan asked Smith & Wesson to chamber the Combat Masterpiece in .357 Magnum and fit it with a bull barrel with an enclosed ejector rod housing. They did and a true classic sixgun was born.