Taylor & Company "1858 The Ace"

Cartridge Power

The ease with which an 1858 Remington cylinder is removed, compared to a cap & ball Colt, makes them more practical to use with conversion cylinders. The conversion cylinder itself is a fine piece of precision machine work worthy of Artemus Gordon’s railcar laboratory. The body of the cylinder is notched out to expose the edge of each cartridge when assembled so the shooter can see which chambers are loaded.

Six individual firing pins are installed in the backplate, which indexes with the cylinder body at two points, a boss at the center and a pin on the perimeter. Though there’s a slight amount of side-to-side play between the cylinder body and backplate, I don’t see it causing any timing issues because the cylinder is held in alignment by the bolt, not the hand. The hand’s job is just to advance the cylinder when the hammer is cocked.

Unlike the cap & ball cylinder, the cartridge conversion cylinder has NO slots between the chambers to rest the hammer in so you can’t safely carry the conversion cylinder with all six rounds loaded. When the conversion cylinder is installed, unless at half-cock, the hammer is resting directly on the firing pin. Therefore, it’s safety-critical only five shots be loaded so the hammer can rest on an empty chamber, just like you would with any Old West metallic cartridge single-action revolver. The chamber next to the indexing pin is a good choice to leave empty because it’s the easiest to keep track of when the cylinder is assembled.

The cylinder is installed with the revolver at half-cock by inserting it from the right side of the frame and turning it clockwise so the backplate pushes the hand up and out of the way. This sounds trickier than it really is. Once the cylinder is past the hand and centered in the frame window, push the cylinder pin in until it latches. Then carefully ensure the empty chamber is actually under the hammer before letting it down with your thumb.

Had “1858 The Ace” been around when The Wild Wild West was still on the air, I could easily imagine former Union Army officer James West keeping it tucked under his coat, concealed for contingencies. The Remington-Elliot derringer in his boot heels notwithstanding, West was a belt holster kind of guy.

By contrast, I’d expect Gordon to have some kind of complex mechanical holster, more likely than not with an automatic presentation feature that includes a polished brass scissor arm extending from beneath his vest. As cool as that would be, I didn’t have the shop time to invent it; so, I took the cross draw holster to the range.