Fun on the Range

The charging handle is designed to be run with the weak hand so you don’t have to take the primary hand off of the firing grip. The safety is a simple pushbutton located just ahead of the trigger. The bolt release button is on the right side. There is a switch in front of the trigger releases the magazine tubes to rotate.

Everything about the TS12 is designed with efficiency in mind. The gas system rides above the barrel to shift the bore axis as low as possible. The in-line design minimizes muzzle rise and helps control recoil.

As this is a gas-operated autoloader, the first six rounds are on tap from the get-go. Once the first tube runs dry, the bolt locks back automatically. The operator then presses the magazine release and manually rotates the magazine tubes to bring the next cylinder in line with the action. At this point the bolt drops of its own accord and the next five rounds are available. Repeat as necessary until all three magazine tubes are empty. Move with a purpose and none of it takes very long.

Make no mistake, this thing is huge. You’ll not be concealing it underneath anything smaller than a modest tent. However, it is surprisingly stubby and very well-balanced. It also looks like something out of a Terminator movie.

There’s a little button on the bottom you need to push before initially charging the gun. The manual explains it all. However, if you’re a fire, ready, aim-sort of guy like me you could miss it.