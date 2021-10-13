The IWI Tavor TS12
And Now for Something Completely Different …
The American tactical landscape is littered with advanced combat weapons suitable for personal defense and recreation. Ours is the most refined consumer society in human history, and guns are big business. While we all rightfully chafe over infringements to our Second Amendment rights, we American gun nerds have still got it pretty good.
Combat handguns, sexy black rifles and scatterguns aplenty grace the walls of your local firearms emporium. However, there is a lamentable sameness to much of it. Gene Stoner’s AR15 seems to inspire a large percentage of most everything — and then there’s the IWI Tavor TS12.
The Tavor TS12 12-gauge autoloading shotgun is a radically-advanced gas-operated bullpup design. The gun carries sixteen rounds onboard — five each in three different cylindrical magazines with one up the gullet. Despite the gun’s obvious ample footprint, the TS12 is still a mere 28” long and weighs 8 pounds empty. When appreciated alongside more traditional iron, the TS12 is positively otherworldly.
Tactical Details
Nothing about the TS12 is conventional, normal, or mundane. Like all Israeli weapons, the TS12 was designed by real world operators for real world applications. The synergistic end result offers capabilities not found anywhere else.
M-LOK slots abound and there are four standard sling attachment points. The full-length Picatinny rail up top has more space for optics than you might ever use. The muzzle is threaded for standard Benelli/Beretta choke tubes.
The reversible charging handle is easily accessible. The short-stroke piston-driven gas system employs a two-position gas regulator for low and high-power rounds. Once broken in a bit, the TS12 was monotonously reliable with everything I fed it to include cheap low brass bulk birdshot. The gun feeds 2-3/4 or 3” rounds.
The forearm is actually a single cluster of rotating polymer magazine tubes. You can load the magazine tubes from either side. Each tube will accept either four 3” rounds or five 2-3/4” shells. The manual of arms is a bit unconventional, but it doesn’t take long to master.
Fun on the Range
The charging handle is designed to be run with the weak hand so you don’t have to take the primary hand off of the firing grip. The safety is a simple pushbutton located just ahead of the trigger. The bolt release button is on the right side. There is a switch in front of the trigger releases the magazine tubes to rotate.
Everything about the TS12 is designed with efficiency in mind. The gas system rides above the barrel to shift the bore axis as low as possible. The in-line design minimizes muzzle rise and helps control recoil.
As this is a gas-operated autoloader, the first six rounds are on tap from the get-go. Once the first tube runs dry, the bolt locks back automatically. The operator then presses the magazine release and manually rotates the magazine tubes to bring the next cylinder in line with the action. At this point the bolt drops of its own accord and the next five rounds are available. Repeat as necessary until all three magazine tubes are empty. Move with a purpose and none of it takes very long.
Make no mistake, this thing is huge. You’ll not be concealing it underneath anything smaller than a modest tent. However, it is surprisingly stubby and very well-balanced. It also looks like something out of a Terminator movie.
There’s a little button on the bottom you need to push before initially charging the gun. The manual explains it all. However, if you’re a fire, ready, aim-sort of guy like me you could miss it.
Ruminations
So, why would anybody want one of these things? It’s as big as a microwave oven and looks frankly terrifying. I bought mine simply because it was so freaking awesome. If you want to set yourself apart at the local firing range, this baby will reliably fill the bill. It’s like plopping a phased plasma rifle down on the shooting bench. Don’t drag the TS12 out if you don’t want to draw a crowd.
There are lots of smaller, cheaper ways to burn 12-gauge rounds. However, you’ll never find anything quite this cool. Rugged, reliable, powerful and mean, the TS12 is a class unto itself. Whether the mission is home defense, escaping the inevitable coming zombie apocalypse or just killing a lazy afternoon at the range, the TS12 does all those things with a great deal of style.
For more info visit www.iwi.us
MSRP:$1399
View the the Tavor TS12 in action with Dr. Dabbs here.