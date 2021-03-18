From The Beginning

The Savage Model 212 and 220 are both built around the company’s Model 110 rifle action. Ironically, I had just finished reviewing one of the various Model 110 versions and was impressed with the rifle from start to finish. So, the Model 220 20-gauge test gun I received was already off to a decent start. Like the previously tested Model 110, this shotgun features attributes most any turkey hunter would appreciate.

The Model 220 comes with the Savage AccuFit stock system, a very practical feature allowing the shooter to easily adjust the comb height and length-of-pull for a custom stock fit. No need for a trip to the gunsmith.

The one-piece synthetic stock comes with a cool looking Mossy Oak Obsession camo pattern that will surely appeal to avid turkey hunters. There are rubber-like, textured inserts around the grip and forend for a secure hold even in wet weather. The Model 220 tipped the scales at 7 lbs. before adding the optic so it wasn’t like packing around a log.

The 22″ free-floating barrel features an extra-full turkey choke. The blued carbon-steel, smooth bore barrels are secured to the receiver using a locking nut. The barrel does not have a bead sight but sports a one-piece rail begging for an optic.