The Legal Mumbo-Jumbo

Before getting to the fun stuff, we need to examine the one big issue many folks have trouble understanding: How is this thing not considered an illegal sawed-off shotgun? I’ll admit it has more than a passing resemblance.

More-restrictive state or local laws aside, the BATF has officially decided — at least for now — the Shockwave is a “firearm,” nothing more or less. Note we didn’t say “shotgun,” “NFA weapon,” “pistol-grip shotgun” or any other legal “thing.” Therefore, the Shockwave is not subject to the strictures of those categories. Federally at least, if you’re eligible to own a modern firearm under the 1968 Gun Control Act, you can own a Shockwave.

This is possible because of design work, especially the “bird head” grip, specifically intended to work within the existing legal framework. It’s not concealable (legally speaking) due to length and it’s not designed to be shoulder-fired, so it’s technically not a shotgun. In other words, the government couldn’t find an existing legal definition to cover it, so it’s just considered a generic “firearm.”

Keep in mind there are a couple of things you could do with a Shockwave or any such shorty scattergun to get yourself in plenty of trouble under federal law — you can’t carry it concealed and you can’t put any other type of grip or stock on it. You also can’t fire it from the shoulder, though it would be almost physically impossible and incredibly painful if you tried. Regardless, doing any of those things terminates the legal design features and invites trouble with the Feds.

As of this writing, the administration is making noise about trying to re-classify these as something subject to more regulation and tax such as “NFA weapon,” so stay tuned. My advice — get ’em while you can.