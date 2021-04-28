The Stage

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was having none of it so she dispatched a naval task force to oppose the occupation. However, global power projection is a tedious, expensive and time-consuming enterprise. By late May British forces had landed and were arrayed opposite the Argentines.

The Argentines had made good use of this time. Their defensive positions were sited in depth and fortified with interlocking fields of fire. The stage was set for a potential bloodbath of Napoleonic proportions.

Five hundred men of the British 2 Para supported by naval gunfire from HMS Arrow and 8 Commando Battery of the Royal Artillery faced off against the Argentine 12th Infantry Regiment. A set-piece assault against fixed fortifications is the chemical formula for chaos. Additionally, the BBC World Service had actually revealed the attack before it kicked off. Despite overwhelming odds 2 Para’s commander LTC Herbert “H” Jones gave the order.

The terrain was rolling and devoid of trees. Scant grass and copious peat bogs made for slow going, no cover and poor camouflage. Biting wind, freezing drizzle and thick fog added a generous layer of misery atop it all.

The Argentine Task Force Mercedes consisted of 1,083 men under the command of LTC Italo Piaggi. His order of battle included fast-firing antiaircraft cannon, three 105mm pack howitzers and on-call air support in the form of Pucara ground attack aircraft from the nearby Stanley aerodrome.

Both sides lost aircraft and took casualties in the frenetic combat following. With the overwhelming weight of Argentine fire threatening to crush the British attack, LTC Jones readied his Sterling submachine gun. What followed was old school battlefield valor.

The ridgeline was crisscrossed by 11 trenches just dirty with Argentine defenders and dug-in heavy automatic weapons. When the attack faltered, LTC Jones moved to the head of his battalion and led the assault himself. Without regard to the murderous fire pouring in from multiple sources Jones charged the enemy positions — single-handedly — engaging Argentine defenders with his L2A3 SMG.