Mobilizing Mouse Guns

Proper Care and Feeding

Mouse guns are notorious for being unreliable jam-o-matics. In part, this reputation is garnered from the junk guns that used to plague the market, including the “Ring of Fire” pistols that came out of California before most of the companies went out of business. Small semi-autos made by Phoenix, Raven, Bryco, Lorcin and Jennings, along with a variety of low-grade imports, are poorly made from cheap materials. They should be avoided for use as defensive handguns. Well-made pistols, like the models mentioned earlier, can be utterly reliable when they are kept clean, properly lubricated and loaded with the right ammunition.

The only .22 LR cartridge specifically designed for short-barrel .22 LR handguns I’m currently aware of is Federal Premium’s Personal Defense load topped with the company’s 29-grain flat-nosed Punch bullet. Released in 2021, it’s a subsonic load (1,070 fps) that looks to be designed for use with sound suppressors. I’m looking forward to giving it a try.

Other than this one handgun-specific round, premium-grade high-velocity ammunition (1,200 to 1,300 fps) is usually the best bet to keep a mouse gun running reliably. Bulk-box practice loads and premium Subsonic or standard-velocity loads may not generate enough energy to cycle the slide reliably. The lower-energy levels can cause inconvenient stovepipes and failures to feed. Hyper velocity works well too, but usually costs more than high-velocity loads.

The bullet speed of high-velocity .22 LR loads can drop as much as 300 to 400 fps when fired from a pistol instead of a rifle. This means hollowpoints do not expand reliably and will likely penetrate to similar depths as round nose bullets. Stick to the quality loads, round-nose or hollowpoint, that operate consistently in your particular pistol.

The standard load made by most manufacturers for .25 ACP pistols is topped with a 50-grain full-metal jacket round-nose bullet with a muzzle velocity of around 760 fps. Hornady and Speer do offer premium hollowpoint loads. But much like .22 LR pistols, there’s just not enough get-up-and-go with .25 ACP to guarantee reliable bullet expansion. Some .25 ACPs will not cycle reliably with hollowpoints because their feed ramps are shaped for round-nose bullets. Because of the uniformity of ammunition available for these guns, it’s more likely any feeding issues that crop up are due to mechanical issues with the pistol itself (dirty, weak magazine spring) than

ammunition compatibility.

Top-notch defense-grade .32 ACP ammunition topped with modern hollowpoint bullets is available from Winchester, Speer and Federal Premium Ammunition, if you can find it. Bullet expansion is better with these loads but not always 100%. Some folks prefer the deeper penetration potential of a full-metal jacket bullet or the gun in question may only run reliably with round-nose bullets. If so, Fiocchi’s 73-grain #32AP load is one of the more potent round-nose options that has proven to be reliable in the guns I’ve tested.

Remember there’s nothing inherently “bad” or “wrong” with choosing to carry a reliable defensive handgun in a smaller caliber, especially if it’s what you’ve got for now. Someone who is armed with a petite pistol has options in a defensive situation someone who is unarmed does not. However, if you do choose to pack a mouse gun, do so with realistic expectations of its accuracy and performance potential so you can adjust your self-defense plan accordingly.

For more info:

Ruger.com

BerettaUSA.com

NorthAmericanArms.com

TaurusUSA.com

KelTecWeapons.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Get More Carry Options content!

Sign up for the newsletter here: