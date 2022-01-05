Time For A Change

I’ve often read the switch to bolt-actions took place in the 1920s. Thousands of soldiers had trained in the use of bolt-action rifles during their military service, and now back in civilian life, wanted similar actions for hunting rifles. There’s some truth to it but the change was more glacial than a tidal wave. During the 1920s American commercial production of bolt-action sporting rifles by American makers Remington, Savage, Winchester and Buffalo Newton totaled about 53,700 bolt-action rifles.

In the same time, frame production of lever-action rifles was more than 10 times as much. Savage with the Model 99, Winchester with the models 92, 94, 95, 53 and 55 made about 51,100 rifles in the ’20s. I can’t find Marlin production records for the 1920s but I wouldn’t be surprised if adding Marlin production brought the total to over 600,000 lever actions.

The 1920s also saw production of about 36,000 Remington pump actions, 20,000 Remington 8 semi autos and about 8,000 Winchester 1907 and 1910 semi autos. Among sporting rifles made in the 1920s by major American manufacturers, bolt-actions made up only about 7.5%.

Nonetheless the bolt-action, like the proverbial camel, had its nose inside the tent. In far-off Africa, bolt-actions were catching on for several reasons — availability, moderate price, magazine capacity, access to military ammunition and the ability to use long, powerful cartridges.