Christensen Arms MPP Short in Length, Big on Performance

Though there are certain instances in which bigger is in fact better, there are also those scenarios where the small win out. The latter has been an ongoing trend in the firearms industry, with consumers seeking compact guns capable of doing more.

Best known for their high-quality, lightweight precision rifles, Christensen Arms has been doing more for over 25 years. From bolt-action hunting rifles to semi-auto MSRs to premium 1911s, they’ve not only proved they can do it all, but they can do it all well.

Following the release of their ultralight chassis-based Modern Precision Rifle (MPR) a few years ago — and its “major success” in 2020, according to the company — Christensen Arms is out to prove size doesn’t matter with the release of the Modern Precision Pistol (MPP).