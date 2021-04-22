Christensen Arms MPP Short in Length, Big on Performance
Though there are certain instances in which bigger is in fact better, there are also those scenarios where the small win out. The latter has been an ongoing trend in the firearms industry, with consumers seeking compact guns capable of doing more.
Best known for their high-quality, lightweight precision rifles, Christensen Arms has been doing more for over 25 years. From bolt-action hunting rifles to semi-auto MSRs to premium 1911s, they’ve not only proved they can do it all, but they can do it all well.
Following the release of their ultralight chassis-based Modern Precision Rifle (MPR) a few years ago — and its “major success” in 2020, according to the company — Christensen Arms is out to prove size doesn’t matter with the release of the Modern Precision Pistol (MPP).
Like it’s older, bigger brother, the Modern Precision Pistol is purpose-built on a black hardcoat anodized 7075 Billet Aluminum chassis featuring a standard AR-compatible grip and magwell cutout. Up front, the carbon fiber forend offers M-LOK accessory slots while a folding SB Tactical FS1913A Stabilizing brace out back provides shooting support and contributes to the pistol’s short overall length.
Under the forend, Christensen Arms outfitted the MPP with its legendary 416R stainless steel carbon fiber wrapped barrel with threaded muzzle and adjustable side-baffle muzzle brake. Attached to the black nitride receiver, the pistol’s Remington 700 action sports a 20 MOA optics rail, twin lug spiral-fluted bolt, skeletonized bolt handle with oversized bolt knob and a flat-faced TriggerTech trigger.
Available in chamberings of .223 Rem, .300 Blackout, 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Win with barrel lengths ranging from 7.5–12.5”, the MPP ships with detachable a 5-round AICS magazine. Overall length varies from 28.25–33.35” with the pistols scaling 4.4–5.8 lbs., depending on model.
While not for every shooter, short bolt-action pistols like the Christensen Arms Modern Precision Pistol are perfect for backpacking, backcountry hunting or simply fun on the range. MSRP starts at $2,295.
Specifications
Model: Modern Precision Pistol
Action: Bolt-action
Caliber: .223 Rem/.300 BLK/6.5 Creedmoor/.308 Win
Capacity: 5+1 (1 magazine)
Chassis: Aluminum, Black
Brace: SB Tactical FS1913A, Folding
Barrel: 7.5–12.5”, Stainless Steel, Carbon Fiber Wrapped
Trigger: TriggerTech Flat
Dimensions (L): 28.25–33.35”
Weight: 4.4–5.8 lbs.
ARP: Starting at $2,295
For more info: christensenarms.com