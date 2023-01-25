Gunning Iron Or Cabinet Queen

More Questions

To restore or not to restore, are there any other questions? There sure are, says Doug Turnbull of Turnbull Restoration Company in Bloomfield, NY, a classic American shotgun, rifle and pistol specialist. “We’ve been restoring firearms for nearly a half century and that’s our customers’ most common question,” he said. Here are their views:

• Rare and Unique. “If the shotgun or firearm is rare and unique but has incorrect or altered parts, then the shotgun should be repaired. If it’s worn but intact, then it’s best to leave it alone.”

• Historically significant. “If there is proof the shotgun is historically significant then it’s probably best to leave it alone.”

• Condition. “Shotguns in very good condition probably don’t need work. If they are not functioning properly then they should be returned to safe and functional condition.”

• Investment or sentiment. “If the repair cost exceeds the shotgun’s value then it’s best to hold off. If there is a personal provenance to the firearm, then cost probably isn’t a factor. If future generations will shoot the firearm, then it should be safe and functional.”

Turnbull has many customers who simply want their shotguns to look as they did when they left the factory. “When it comes to making stocks, for example, our master woodworkers start by researching the period-perfect buttstocks and fore ends from our unmatched reference library. Depending on the shotgun, we’ll select the proper grade of English Walnut or American Black Walnut. Once the blank has been selected, the new stock is rough cut on a duplicator, and meticulously finished with files and sandpaper.“

“We’ll slowly shape and sand until the new buttstock and forend are a perfect fit to your shotgun. Once the shaping is completed, the stocks are handed off for numerous coats of period-correct hand rubbed finish. The checkering is hand-cut either to the original manufacturer’s specification or to yours. With a closer look at the stock work, customers can see how restoration costs can exceed the shotgun’s value.”

There is a saying that “life’s too short to hunt with an ugly gun,” but it doesn’t mean you should break the bank to get there. Advanced planning combined with the advice of industry experts like Morgan and Turnbull help pave the way toward success.

