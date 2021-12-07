In 1969 Wayne received an Oscar for his portrayal of Rueben J. “Rooster” Cogburn. Rooster was an aging, potbellied, hard-drinking, 1-eyed United States Marshal working out of Fort Smith, Ark. His eyepatch and .45 were major attributes of his winning performance. The sequel to True Grit was Rooster Cogburn in which he also carried his Rooster Shooter. Interestingly enough his last movie, The Shootist, did not feature his well-worn .45 Colt but rather he used an ornately engraved pair of Great Western .45s with ivory stocks. These were presented to him by Great Western in the late 1950s. By The Shootist Wayne had changed from United States Marshall Cogburn to an aging dying gunfighter, J.B. Books. Gone was the trademark well-worn .45 and the eye patch as he assumed the role of a more neatly attired shootist.

Cimarron Firearms Rooster Shooter is a faithful replica of the original complete with yellowed “ivory” grips with three finger grooves on the left grip panel. Earlier mention was made of Cimarron’s efforts to provide a more authentic replica. One of the other problems with early sixgun copies was the front sight, actually lack thereof. Especially on .44s and .45s there was a notable lack of front sight height causing the revolver to shoot high. Today’s sixguns, including this Rooster Shooter, provide a much taller front sight, which, of course, results in a sixgun, which shoots low. The high shooter is not easy to fix, however all the low shooter requires is a good file. Once a load is selected it is just a matter of filing down the front sight until point of aim matches point of impact. The Rooster Shooter shoots about 3″ low for me with standard .45 Colt loads while at the same time being right on for windage. So this one is an easy fix.

Although this is a replica made to look authentic thankfully the sights do not follow the same path. The original 19th-century sixguns had a thin tapered front sight matched up with a very shallow V-notch rear sight. Rooster’s Shooter has a well-defined square notch rear sight matched up with a squared post front sight making shooting much easier than with the originals. Cimarron’s Rooster Shooter shoots well and also takes us back to an earlier time when movies were mostly entertaining. John Wayne is gone and there’ll never be another like him, however this .45 Colt jogs very pleasant memories of a time long gone.

Rooster Shooter

Maker: Uberti, Italy

Importer: Cimarron Firearms Co.

105 Winding Oak Rd.

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

(830) 997-9090

https://www.cimarron-firearms.com

Action Type: Single action

Caliber: .45 Colt

Capacity: 6 (only carry 5!)

Barrel Length: 4-3/4″

Overall Length: 10″

Weight: 39 ounces

Finish: Original finish

Sights: Fixed

Grips: Finger Grooved Yellowed “Ivory,”

