In addition to standard replicas Cimarron provides such famous movie guns as the “Man With No Name” cartridge conversion used by Clint Eastwood in several of his spaghetti Westerns. Cimarron Firearms also now offers one of the most famous sixguns ever seen on the screen, namely John Wayne’s .45 Colt Single Action which has become known as the Rooster Shooter. John Wayne had a long Hollywood career starting with very minuscule bit parts in long forgotten movies, however he found his niche as a Western hero. In the early B Westerns he mostly carried an ivory gripped, or at least what appeared to be ivory, 5-1/2" Single Action which was chambered in .38-40. Western movie firearms used a “5-in-1” blank so named because it could be used in Single Actions chambered in .45 Colt, .44-40, and .38-40, as well as Winchesters originally made for .44-40 and .38-40. So it made no difference what the hero’s firearms chambering was as long as it was one of these.