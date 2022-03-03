ATI Nomad Vs. Scar

You’re hard at work beta-testing whoopie cushions and fake dog doo at the Fartco Novelty Company Inc. Though it was the glamor that first drew you, after 17 years even this seems like a grind. The new battery-powered flatulator is performing well but it’s been a long day. You’re looking forward to a quiet evening with the family — then you feel a scant rumble through the floor.

You direct your attention outside. Smoke rises on the horizon and you see crowds of terrified people fleeing some unseen menace. An electric buzz runs through the office as fear spreads over your coworkers like a contagion. But not you. You’ve prepared your entire life for this moment.

In a flash you’re downstairs and atop your moped. In the heady excitement of the moment you intentionally eschew your helmet. Given this has all the makings of a proper apocalypse you’ll take your chances with the traffic wardens.

Traffic is snarled, but you are immune. You bounce the curb and cut through sundry yards and parks puttering past terrified victims who lacked your foresight. Nineteen minutes later you pull up at home.

Your family has drilled for this and they are waiting on you. The government-surplus Hummer is packed and ready to go with food, water and fuel enough for at least three weeks on the road. Your wife even had time to throw together a few tuna fish sandwiches. The kids are strapped into the back, and your bride has the shotgun. You slip into your body armor and throw open the door to the gun safe.

There in the front row resides a tricked-out FN SCAR 16S alongside a Nomad single-barrel break-open 12-gauge shotgun. The Hummer is already cubed out, and you’ve only got room for one. Which gun do you grab? The kids are getting impatient and the plaintive cries from the street are growing closer.