Swaging Satisfaction

Making Bullets In 10 Steps

Step One: Gather spent .22 LR rifle cases from the range.

Step Two: Anneal cases so they can be swaged easily. I use an oven set at 500 degrees for 45 minutes.

Step Three: Boil cases in mixture of Dawn, 1/2 cup vinegar and a pinch of salt. This removes tarnish, making them easier on the dies and also removes the caustic primer mix in the rim.

Step 4: Lubricate the cases and then run them through the Jacket Maker die. I use Dillon Case Lube as the aerosol spray that covers well. This step removes the rim and a fully formed jacket ejects from the top of the die with each pull of the handle.

Step 5: Using lead wire or cast cores, form the cores by swaging them to the appropriate weight in the Core Swage die for the bullet you want to produce when the jacket is added. I’ve settled on 60-gr. bullets. Any imperfections in the core will be forced out and excess lead will be pressed through bleed holes in the die. Another quick spray of lube makes the process easier.

Step 6: Seat a core in a jacket with just enough force so a slight lip forms inside the jacket.

Step 7: Forming the point will produce an open tip bullet. An enclosed tip, FMJ-type bullet may be formed by putting the bullet in the Point Forming die upside down but I have found this shape does not improve feeding and is less accurate. A steel pin fitting into the die pushes the bullet out when the press handle is raised.

Step 8: It’s desirable to remove any residual lube from the bullets. I use a Lyman Cyclone tumbler with water, polishing compound and small stainless steel pins for a high luster.

Step 9: (optional): If used in a bolt-action, the bullets are now ready to load. If they are going to be used in an auto-loader I suggest rolling a cannelure onto the bullet to prevent bullet setback as it is chambered. I roll the cannelure 0.246″ from the base of the bullet. This results in an overall cartridge length of 2.16″, assuming the cases have been trimmed to the suggested length of 1.75″.

Step 10: Go to the range and take satisfaction in shooting a bullet you made, basically for free minus the cost of the dies.