Well into the last century, when my preferred carry guns were revolvers and I used them in local competitions, there were always spare rounds within easy reach. Ultimately I set aside belt slide cartridge carriers or dump pouches and started packing speedloaders.

You can often find them advertised in the pages of GUNS or American Handgunner and other firearms periodicals. They’re inexpensive, but in an emergency, they are priceless. In the days when police officers and sheriffs’ deputies carried revolvers, many if not most eventually carried speedloaders as they became more popular.

In competition, practice helped me immensely in 12-round relays to the point I could dump six empties and drop in fresh rounds in a couple of seconds. During one match I managed to fire, reload and empty my Colt Python a second time faster than a guy using a popular semi-auto was able to swap out magazines. (It surprised me more than anybody else, actually, and I doubt I could repeat that feat today.)