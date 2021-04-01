A couple of years ago, Pachmayr produced an aluminum competition speedloader that also releases rounds when the knob is turned, although in the opposite direction of my HKS models. It takes a little getting used to, but this loader is as rugged as they come.

Safariland also makes speedloaders, and back in the 1970s, I can recall my pals in law enforcement were hot on loaders produced by Dade, which were designed so the user pushed a center button rather than twisted it. Dades are no longer manufactured, but one can still occasionally find them used on some of the auction forums.

A few years ago, I bought a Model 57 S&W and one detail that sweetened the deal was the gun came with a pair of HKS No. 57 speedloaders. I already had a couple, and these simply augmented my supply. I carry them in the cargo pockets of my parka or insulated vest, and they’re always handy when they’re needed.