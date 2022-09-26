Silencer Central Banish

Did you ever see something that just knocked your socks off? I felt that way when first I encountered the woman who would ultimately become my wife. Meeting each of my kids left me similarly humbled. On a smaller scale, I recall being awestruck when I initially saw a smart phone in action. In each case on a visceral level, I knew I was in the presence of something extraordinary. I got just a little bit of this when I met Brandon Maddox.

Brandon is the human dynamo behind Silencer Central. Forget Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Nicola Tesla and Henry Ford. Brandon Maddox is a freaking genius and Silencer Central is his masterwork.

What’s the most intimidating aspect of suppressor ownership? The $200 transfer tax is indeed onerous. However, profligate government

spending and concomitant inflation have synergistically combined to make it much more palatable than was the case back in 1934 when these repugnant laws were birthed.

Submitting all that information to Uncle Sam can indeed seem unsettling. Fret not — if you own a cell phone the U.S. government knows everything it wants to know about you already. The biggest impediment to taking that first dive into the Class 3 world has always simply been the process.

The forms are confusing and you’ve got to be fingerprinted. The waits are interminable, and you typically have to interact with a bunch of hairy, armed guys at a local gun shop. It can seem pretty intimidating. Brandon appreciated that and engineered a solution.