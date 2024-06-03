SIG Romeo2 Red Dot Sight

Strong Like A Bull

For starters, everything about the ROMEO2 is designed to be thrown out of airplanes and dragged through swamps. SIG makes both the standard-issue infantry rifle and combat pistol used by the U.S. Army. They know a thing or three about making gear soldier-proof. However, in the case of the ROMEO2, they also offer three different user-configurable modes of operation.

The basic sight is a typical high-end pistol-mounted red dot. The sight will fit any SIG handgun with a standard pro slide cut without an adaptor. You can change the battery without tools and without dismounting the sight from the gun. The MOTAC (Motion Activated Illumination System) turns the sight on automatically when it’s moved. The sight takes a nap when it sits still. However, there’s so much more to it than that.

SIG offers special holsters featuring what they call MAGNETAC (Magnetic Activation). In this case the holster includes a magnet that keeps the sight turned off until it is drawn. This maximizes battery life. The sight is IXP 7 waterproof and NVG-compatible. It will also run for 25,000 hours straight on medium settings on a standard CR2023 battery. The sight can be ordered with a 3-MOA dot, a 6-MOA dot, or a circle dot dual reticle.

The neatest thing about the ROMEO2 is you can mount up a polycarbonate rear window along with one of two included steel shrouds. While this increases weight and bulk, it also makes a tough sight all the tougher. The ROMEO2 will run in any configuration on any weapon, However, it seems intuitive to use the raw sight on a handgun and the same unit shrouded up on a rifle or SMG.